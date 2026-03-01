BEST Puducherry Vision Bearing Fruit, UT Witnessing Good Governance and Growth’: Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the “BEST Puducherry” vision he had outlined earlier is now yielding results, with the Union Territory witnessing good governance and accelerated development over the past four-and-a-half years.

Addressing an official function in poll-bound Puducherry, he launched infrastructure, development and healthcare projects worth around ₹2,700 crore. He recalled giving the mantra of BEST — Business, Education, Spirituality and Tourism — during a previous visit, and said the vision is now translating into tangible progress on the ground.

He stated that if the Centre and the Territorial government continue to work with the same vision and dedication, Puducherry would witness even greater growth. Highlighting the performance of the “double-engine” NDA government, he said the Union Territory has recorded an impressive rise in per capita income, achieved high scores across various development parameters and topped the social index in the country. Continuation of the double-engine government after the upcoming Assembly elections would further accelerate Pondy’s development, he added.

Referring to projects worth over ₹2,000 crore inaugurated during the event, the Prime Minister said these initiatives would transform the lives of the people. He noted that the Union government has placed strong emphasis on building world-class infrastructure nationwide and has earmarked a record ₹12 lakh crore for infrastructure creation, which will also benefit Puducherry.

He also announced that the Union Government has approved the inclusion of Puducherry under the SASCI scheme, earlier limited to States. This will enable capital asset creation and infrastructure works aimed at improving common utilities for public use. Increased funding for roads, water supply, coastal infrastructure, schools and hospitals would directly enhance quality of life, he said.