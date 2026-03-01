Iran Fires Fresh Missile Barrage at US Bases After Khamenei’s Death

Iran has launched a new wave of missile and drone attacks targeting US military bases in the Gulf and key Israeli installations, escalating tensions following the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the strikes marked the sixth phase of its retaliatory campaign against the United States and Israel. According to Iranian state media, 27 US bases across the region were targeted, along with Israel’s Tel Nof airbase, the military’s command headquarters at Hakirya in Tel Aviv, and a major defence industrial complex.

The IRGC warned that a “different and severe phase of revenge” is yet to come, signalling further attacks in the coming days. The latest escalation has heightened fears of a broader regional conflict, with Gulf nations remaining on high alert.