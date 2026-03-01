Iran Vows ‘Most Ferocious’ Operation Against US, Israel After Khamenei’s Death

Iran has pledged to launch what it described as the “most ferocious offensive operation in history” against the United States and Israel following the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in recent strikes.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned that retaliation would directly target those responsible for the attack, signalling an imminent and forceful military response. Iranian authorities condemned the strikes as a grave crime and vowed that the action “will never go unanswered.”

The threat marks a sharp escalation in tensions across the Middle East, raising fears of a broader regional conflict as both sides prepare for possible further military action.