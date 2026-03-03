Modi emphasises on dialogue, diplomacy to resolve West Asia conflict

The current situation in West Asia is a matter of deep concern and India supports the resolution of all disputes through dialogue and diplomacy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

As the situation deteriorates following new Iranian strikes in Saudi Arabia and Qatar, India is constantly monitoring the developments primarily in the context of the safety and security of around nine million Indians living in West Asia.

Since Sunday, Modi has held phone conversations with the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman and King of Bahrain Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa.

“The current situation in West Asia is a matter of deep concern for us. India supports the resolution of all disputes through dialogue and diplomacy,” Modi said following his wide-ranging bilateral talks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

“We will continue to work with all countries to ensure the safety of all Indian citizens in the region,” he said.

The situation in West Asia figured in the Modi-Carney talks.