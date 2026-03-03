Student admissions begin in govt schools

The annual admission process for students into government schools in Tamil Nadu has officially begun, marking the start of a crucial academic milestone for thousands of families ahead of the upcoming school year.

The state’s education department has announced that registrations are now open for all eligible students wishing to enrol in government-run primary and secondary schools.

According to the official announcement, student admissions commenced on March 1 at all government schools across the state. Parents and guardians can submit application forms in person at the respective school offices. In many districts, schools are also facilitating online registrations through their official portals to make the process more convenient for families.

The education department has advised that applicants bring relevant documents, including birth certificates, previous school records (if any), and proof of residence for verification during the admission process. Schools have been instructed to provide clear guidance to parents and to ensure that all eligible students receive timely assistance.

State officials have emphasised that the admission drive aims to ensure universal access to education and to promote enrolment in government institutions. Special attention is being given to children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, ensuring that they receive support to enter the formal education system without hurdles.

Education department representatives have reiterated that state-run schools will continue to offer free education, textbooks, and basic learning materials, reinforcing the government’s commitment to equitable education for all children. This initiative aligns with the larger objective of reducing dropout rates and encouraging greater participation of rural students in schooling.

Across various districts, school administrators have reported steady turnout from parents and students on the first day of admissions. Many families expressed relief at the structured process and appreciated efforts to simplify documentation. Teachers and school staff have been engaged in guiding applicants and addressing queries related to class placements and facilities.

Parents have highlighted that early admissions help in planning for the academic year and ensure that children can begin studies seamlessly when the new term commences. Government schools, which cater to a large portion of rural and urban populations, play a vital role in building foundational education and community development across the state.