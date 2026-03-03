US unable to evacuate citizens from Israel

The United States government has announced that it cannot guarantee the safety of its citizens in Israel and will not carry out evacuations even as tensions escalate sharply in the Middle East following renewed hostilities involving Iran, Israel and the US.

The message was issued amid growing fears of violence spilling beyond current conflict zones and disruption across the region.

The statement from the US Embassy in Jerusalem addressed American citizens residing or travelling in Israel and made clear that the US government is not in a position to organise an evacuation from Israeli territory. Instead, the embassy said individuals should make their own security arrangements and stay informed about rapidly changing conditions around them.

Security warnings underline that ongoing military operations and retaliatory strikes have created an unpredictable environment. Civilians are advised to exercise caution and remain aware of local alerts related to rocket fire, air raids and other security risks.

The advisory comes amid the broader 2026 Iran–Israel conflict, triggered by a major joint US–Israeli military offensive against targets in Iran that included strikes on strategic facilities. Iran has responded with missile and drone attacks targeting Israeli territory and US bases in the region, prompting a significant escalation in hostilities.

In response to the intensifying violence, Israel declared a nationwide state of emergency, with heightened military readiness and restrictions on public life in several areas of the country.