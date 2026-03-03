Nanguneri: AIADMK slams DMK for L&O breakdown

The main opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has sharply criticised the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), calling it “shameful” that the government appears to be “having fun” rather than taking responsibility for escalating social conflicts in the state.

The remarks come amid concerns over law and order following a violent attack in Nanguneri.

The AIADMK reaction was triggered by a brutal incident near Nanguneri in the Tirunelveli district, where a gang of nine unidentified attackers reportedly hurled a petrol bomb at a roadside tea shop and killed two people, while at least six others were injured. The victims, hailing from the SC community, are said to have been living in fear of repeated threats preceding the assault.

In an official statement regarding the incident, the AIADMK accused the DMK government of negligence and indifference. Party spokespersons questioned what steps the administration had taken to curb a rising number of social conflicts and communal tensions in southern districts — and whether the state was being allowed to “burn while leaders are busy celebrating and enjoying themselves.”

AIADMK leaders strongly condemned the perceived lack of action by the DMK over repeated outbreaks of violence in the region. The party pointed out that residents of affected areas feel “unsafe” due to an insufficient police response and inadequate preventive measures, saying this was evidence of a government that prioritised optics over public safety.

The statement further urged the government to take strict legal action against those responsible for the attack. AIADMK leaders stressed that swift and stringent implementation of the law was essential not only to bring justice to the families of the victims but also to restore public confidence in the government’s ability to maintain peace.

In its statement, the AIADMK stressed that leadership’s primary responsibility is to protect citizens and prioritise peace — an obligation it claimed the current government was failing to meet. The controversy adds another flashpoint in the increasingly heated political discourse in the state ahead of the polls.