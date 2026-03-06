Vijay and Trisha Attend Wedding Together in Chennai

Actor‑politician Vijay and actress Trisha Krishnan made headlines by attending the wedding reception of Kalpathi S. Suresh’s son together, arriving in the same car and dressed in coordinated traditional outfits — Vijay in a beige shirt and dhoti and Trisha in a matching saree.

The public appearance comes shortly after Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha, filed for divorce, citing allegations of infidelity and emotional cruelty. Sangeetha’s petition was filed in a family court in Chengalpattu, and although she did not name Trisha in the filing, social media has been rife with speculation linking Vijay and Trisha.

Videos and photos from the wedding, which has drawn large attention online, show the pair greeting guests, posing together with the newlyweds, and leaving the venue at the same time — actions that have further fueled conversations and curiosity among fans and netizens.

Neither Vijay nor Trisha has publicly addressed the rumours surrounding their relationship or the divorce proceedings, but their joint appearance has captured widespread attention across social media platforms.