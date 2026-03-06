Veteran actress Latha joins AIADMK in presence of EPS

In a political development in Tamil Nadu, veteran film actress Latha officially joined the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) today in the presence of Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS).

Latha expressed her gratitude and said she was honoured to be part of AIADMK and looked forward to contributing to the party’s goals and public service.

EPS highlighted Latha’s popularity and her connection with people, saying her entry strengthens AIADMK’s presence, particularly among voters who admire her work in films. He also emphasised the party’s focus on expanding its base ahead of upcoming elections.