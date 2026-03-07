CSK unveils new jersey for IPL 2026 season

Five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings have unveiled their new jersey ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League 2026 season. The franchise revealed the updated kit as preparations gather pace for the tournament. The new jersey retains the team’s iconic yellow base colour, which has long been associated with CSK and its passionate fan base. At the same time, the design introduces modern elements, including subtle camouflage-style patterns and updated detailing, giving the kit a refreshed look for the new season. The jersey launch also marked the introduction of a new sponsorship partnership. The logo of Ashok Leyland will feature prominently on the front of the jersey as part of its association with the Chennai-based franchise. The unveiling ceremony featured CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and young player Ayush Mhatre, along with officials from the sponsoring company. The partnership builds on the long-standing association between CSK and companies from the Hinduja Group, which has previously supported the franchise through other brands. Commenting on the partnership, Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman, Ashok Leyland, said: “We are delighted to join hands with the Chennai Super Kings, a team that embodies excellence, consistency, and a winning spirit. Through this partnership, we celebrate our shared values of resilience and high performance. We are proud to support a team that has brought immense pride to our home city.” Shenu Agarwal, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland, said: “Our brand strategy has always focused on building strong emotional connections with our audience. This partnership is not just about a logo on a jersey—it is about being part of the journey of champions and engaging with millions of fans who value quality and reliability.