Gavaskar lauds Axar for super show in semifinals

Former captain Sunil Gavaskar foresees Axar Patel becoming one of India’s greatest players thanks to his all-round skills and “cricketing intelligence”, which was on display during two “unbelievable” fielding efforts in the T20 World Cup semifinal win over England. Axar got rid of the dangerous Harry Brook and Will Jacks in two different yet important phases of the game, which India won by seven runs in Mumbai on Thursday night. The India vice-captain ran 24m backwards from the cover position to pull off a stunning catch off a slow-cutter from Jasprit Bumrah to dismiss Brook inside powerplay. His second act of brilliance came in the 14th over when Jacob Bethell got out. It was a wide full toss from Arshdeep Singh that Jacks sliced towards deep point and Axar scampered to his left to catch the ball before relaying it to Shivam Dube as he crossed the ropes.