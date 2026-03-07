Gukesh manages a win finally

World Champion D Gukesh ended a winless streak, beating David Anton Guijarro of Spain in the ninth and final round of the Masters section of the Prague International Chess festival that concluded here. But Aravindh Chithambaram sparkled in the last round as well, defeating David Navara of Czech Republic to finish joint second. After a string of draws and three losses earlier in the tournament, Gukesh was finally able to show his mettle in what was a well-played game by the Indian ace. Guijarro, who succumbed to his third loss in a row, was no match for Gukesh in creativity and was grounded in the endgame. Meanwhile, Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan won the tournament after an easy draw with white against Hans Moke Niemann of United States.