Israel strikes Iran, Lebanon as US warns of surge

The conflict in the Middle East intensified on Friday as Israeli warplanes carried out heavy airstrikes on Tehran and Beirut, while Iran launched missile and drone attacks against Israel and several Gulf countries, including Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain. The strikes in Lebanon were the most intense since a 2024 ceasefire ended the previous war between Israel and Hezbollah, forcing tens of thousands of residents to flee Beirut’s suburbs and southern areas after evacuation warnings. The United States also escalated its military operations against Iran, striking the Iranian drone carrier IRIS Shahid Bagheri, a converted container ship with a 180-meter drone runway capable of traveling 22,000 nautical miles without refueling. Earlier in the week, a US submarine sank an Iranian frigate off Sri Lanka, killing 87 sailors. US B-2 stealth bombers targeted deeply buried ballistic missile launchers inside Iran. Adm. Brad Cooper, head of US Central Command, described the campaign as aimed at crippling Iran’s military, leadership, and nuclear capabilities. Iran responded with attacks on countries hosting US forces. Qatar intercepted a drone targeting Al Udeid Air Base, Saudi Arabia destroyed three ballistic missiles aimed at Prince Sultan Air Base, and air raid sirens sounded in Bahrain and Kuwait. The UAE also reported drone strikes. The UK announced it would deploy fighter jets to assist Bahrain and Qatar. The conflict has already killed at least 1,230 people in Iran, more than 120 in Lebanon, around a dozen in Israel, and six US troops. Oil markets have been heavily impacted, with Qatar warning that the conflict could disrupt exports and push prices to $150 per barrel. US President Donald Trump rejected negotiations with Iran, calling for its “unconditional surrender” and promoting the installation of “acceptable” leadership. He pledged that the US and its allies would rebuild Iran’s economy afterward. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk urged all parties to de-escalate, emphasizing the urgent need to contain the conflict and prevent further regional and global destabilization. The war shows no signs of slowing on its seventh day, with both sides continuing large-scale strikes across the region.