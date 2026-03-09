EPS Attacks O. Panneerselvam, Targets DMK

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami criticised O. Panneerselvam, saying he has taken refuge in the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, which was once opposed by AIADMK founder M. G. Ramachandran.

Speaking at a party event in Erode, Palaniswami accused Panneerselvam of working against the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in the past and trying to weaken the party.

He also claimed that Panneerselvam’s actions had harmed the AIADMK government earlier and said the party would continue to remain strong despite such challenges.

Palaniswami further criticised the DMK government and said the AIADMK would work to return to power in Tamil Nadu.