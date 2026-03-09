Indian Killed After Missile Hits Residential Area in Saudi Arabia

An Indian national was killed after a missile struck a residential compound in Al-Kharj, a city near Riyadh in Saudi Arabia. One Bangladeshi citizen was also killed in the attack.

According to Saudi Civil Defence, the projectile hit a housing compound belonging to a maintenance and cleaning company. The strike also injured 12 Bangladeshi residents and caused damage to buildings.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the victims. The incident comes amid rising tensions in the Middle East following the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

After the incident, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh advised Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia to remain vigilant and follow safety guidelines issued by local authorities.