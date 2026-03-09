TVK Candidate Interviews to Begin from March 10

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has announced that interviews for party members who applied to contest in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will begin on March 10.

According to the party, the interviews will be conducted at the TVK party office in Panaiyur, Chennai.

Those who submitted applications seeking the party’s ticket for the upcoming elections have been asked to attend the interview process starting from the scheduled date.

The selection process is part of the party’s preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.