Monday, March 9, 2026
Gautam Gambhir Dedicates T20 World Cup Win to Dravid and Laxman

India head coach Gautam Gambhir dedicated the country’s 2026 T20 World Cup victory to former coach Rahul Dravid and cricket legend V. V. S. Laxman, acknowledging their contribution to Indian cricket.
After India defeated the New Zealand national cricket team by 96 runs in the final, Gambhir said the success was built on the strong foundation laid by Dravid and Laxman.
He also thanked Jay Shah and chief selector Ajit Agarkar for supporting the team and helping build a strong squad.
Gambhir said the victory was the result of collective effort and credited the system that continues to develop talented players for India.
India’s win marked a historic moment as the team successfully defended the T20 World Cup title and lifted the trophy for the third time.
