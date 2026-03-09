Close Menu
Monday, March 9, 2026
Drone Strike Targets US Base Near Iraq’s Erbil Airport

M BHARAT KUMAR

A drone attack targeted a United States military base near Erbil International Airport in Iraq’s Kurdistan region, according to security sources.

The strike occurred close to facilities used by US forces stationed near the airport. Authorities said the drone was aimed at the base area, raising concerns amid the ongoing tensions in West Asia.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage following the attack. Officials have also not yet confirmed who carried out the strike.
Security agencies are monitoring the situation as tensions continue to rise in the region.

