DMK plans massive show of strength in Tiruchi today

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is preparing to hold a massive public meeting in Tiruchirappalli today as part of its political mobilisation ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Senior party leaders and cadres from several districts are expected to take part in the event. The meeting is aimed at showcasing the strength of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and energising party workers before the elections.

Party leaders said Tiruchi holds special political importance for the DMK, as the city has hosted several major conferences and rallies in the past that strengthened the party’s presence in the region.

The event is expected to witness large participation from party cadres and supporters, highlighting the DMK’s preparations for the upcoming electoral battle in Tamil Nadu.