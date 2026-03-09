Board exams: Experts urge parents not to pressure students

Naveen Raj P

As the Class 12 board examinations progress across Tamil Nadu, many households are experiencing the usual tension that accompanies exam season. Students are busy revising lessons and preparing for their papers, while parents try to create a suitable environment for study. Experts say that while parental involvement is important, excessive pressure can increase stress and affect a student’s performance.

For decades, the Class 12 board examination has remained a significant milestone in a student’s academic journey. Although competitive entrance tests such as NEET have shifted the focus for some students aspiring to pursue medical studies, board exam results continue to play a key role in admissions to many undergraduate courses and colleges. Education experts note that most students are already aware of the importance of these exams and are motivated to perform well.

Educational psychologist Dr. S. Radhakrishnan advises parents to guide their children in creating a study plan without constant monitoring. According to him, trust and encouragement help students remain focused and confident during examinations.

Mental health professionals also highlight the importance of maintaining a healthy routine during the exam period. Long hours of study can lead to fatigue, making proper sleep, balanced nutrition and regular breaks essential for maintaining concentration and energy.

Clinical psychologist Dr. Lakshmi Vijayakumar says emotional support from parents can significantly reduce exam stress. A calm and reassuring atmosphere at home helps students manage anxiety, and parents should remind their children that examinations are only one part of their academic journey.

Experts also advise parents to be careful about discussing question papers immediately after an exam. Students who feel they have not performed well may become anxious if the paper is analysed in detail. Instead, parents should encourage them to stay positive and focus on preparing for the next subject.

Students themselves can adopt simple habits to maintain their well-being during the exam period. Limiting the use of mobile phones and social media can improve concentration, while short activities such as meditation, breathing exercises, stretching or a brief walk can help reduce stress.

Educationist Dr. V. Ramachandran says examinations should not become a source of fear. When students feel supported rather than pressured, they are more likely to perform to their full potential.

Experts conclude that success in board examinations depends not only on academic preparation but also on emotional well-being. A balanced routine, adequate rest, a positive mindset and supportive parenting can help students navigate this important phase with confidence.