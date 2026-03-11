Madurai Chithirai festival schedule released, Kallazhagar to enter Vaigai river 1 May

The schedule for the grand 2026 Chithirai Festival, one of Tamil Nadu’s most celebrated temple festivals, has been officially released. The festival, held at the famous Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai, attracts lakhs of devotees from across the state and country every year.

According to the announced schedule, the festival will begin on April 19 with the traditional flag hoisting ceremony (Kodiyetram) at the temple, marking the start of the annual celebrations.

A series of important religious events will follow during the festival. The Pattabhishekam (coronation ceremony) of Goddess Meenakshi will take place on April 26. The grand Meenakshi–Sundareswarar Thirukalyanam, the celestial wedding of the deities, will be held on April 28, which is considered one of the most significant events of the festival.

The Therottam (temple car procession) is scheduled for April 29, drawing huge crowds of devotees who gather along the streets of Madurai to witness the colourful procession.

The highlight of the celebrations will be the Kallazhagar entering the Vaigai River, a highly revered event of the Chithirai festival, which will take place on May 1. Devotees from across Tamil Nadu are expected to gather in large numbers to witness this sacred ceremony.

The Chithirai Festival is known for symbolising the unity of Shaivism and Vaishnavism, as it celebrates both the wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar and the arrival of Kallazhagar (Lord Vishnu) to Madurai. The festival is expected to bring massive crowds and vibrant celebrations to the temple city once again this year.

Authorities are likely to make elaborate arrangements for crowd management, security, and facilities for devotees during the festival period.