Hansika Motwani Divorces Sohael Khaturiya, Chooses Not to Seek Alimony

Hansika Motwani has officially ended her marriage with businessman Sohael Khaturiya after four years. A family court in Mumbai granted the couple a divorce following a mutual consent petition filed by both parties.

According to reports, Hansika did not seek any alimony as part of the divorce settlement. The separation was finalised amicably, bringing an end to their marriage that began in 2022.

The couple had reportedly been living separately since 2024 due to differences between them. Earlier, speculation about trouble in their relationship had surfaced after the two removed photos and videos of their wedding from social media, though the actress had not publicly commented on the rumours at the time.

Hansika and Sohael tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Jaipur in December 2022 after dating for several years. Their wedding celebrations were later documented in a reality series titled Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama, which streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.