We Are Working Day and Night for TN’s Development: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Union Government is working tirelessly for the development and welfare of Tamil Nadu while inaugurating and laying the foundation for several major projects in the state.

During his visit to Tiruchirappalli, the Prime Minister launched and laid the foundation stone for projects worth about ₹5,600 crore, aimed at boosting infrastructure, employment and economic growth in Tamil Nadu.

Addressing the gathering, Modi said that building a developed Tamil Nadu is essential for building a developed India. He stressed that the Central Government remains fully committed to the welfare of the people of the state and will continue to work tirelessly for its progress.

Among the key projects announced was a ₹3,700-crore gas infrastructure project by Bharat Petroleum, which will supply piped natural gas to around nine lakh households in Nilgiris and Erode districts. The Prime Minister said the project would help reduce air pollution and improve access to cleaner fuel.

He also dedicated a new Indian Oil facility in Chennai to the nation, describing it as one of the largest of its kind. The plant is expected to support Tamil Nadu’s industrial growth and reduce dependence on imported crude oil.

In addition, Modi inaugurated 370 kilometres of rural roads built under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, which he said would improve connectivity and strengthen rural economies.

The Prime Minister added that improved rail services and highway projects will boost tourism and create employment opportunities for thousands of youth in the state. He reiterated that the Centre would continue to work “day and night” for the progress of Tamil Nadu and the welfare of its people.