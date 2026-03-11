TN Ready for Change, NDA Will Bring Development: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a strong attack on the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in Tamil Nadu, claiming that the people of the state have decided to remove the present regime and bring a people-centric government led by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Addressing a massive NDA rally in Tiruchirappalli, Modi said he could sense a strong wave for political change in the state. Comparing it to the Cauvery river flowing in waves during the Tamil month of Aadi, he said a similar wave of change was sweeping across Tamil Nadu during the election season.

The Prime Minister alleged that the DMK government had betrayed the mandate given by the people in the 2021 Assembly elections. He claimed that in the current administration, everything begins and ends with one family, accusing the party of promoting dynastic politics.

“Ministers and MLAs may change, but the real power remains with one family,” Modi said, adding that the DMK had become synonymous with “scientific corruption.” He alleged that corruption in the state ultimately benefits one political family.

In an apparent reference to a minister from Tiruchirappalli district, Modi alleged that a large cash-for-jobs scam had taken place. “Just as rivers ultimately flow into the sea, all corrupt money flows to one family,” he claimed.

The Prime Minister also accused the state government of failing to fulfil its promises to farmers, including providing modern storage warehouses and increasing the minimum support price for paddy.

Referring to rising crimes against women, including a recent case involving the sexual assault of a minor allegedly linked to a ruling party member, Modi said an NDA government would ensure stronger law and order. He said under NDA rule, criminals would live in fear, not the public.

Calling the upcoming elections one of the most important in the history of Tamil Nadu, Modi said voters faced a clear choice. According to him, one path represented corruption, dynastic politics and broken promises, while the other promised development and honest governance.

“I have full faith in the people of Tamil Nadu. We will build a prosperous Tamil Nadu and a developed India,” he said, urging people to raise their voice from Tiruchirappalli in favour of change.

The Prime Minister also highlighted several development projects launched during his recent visits to the state, including initiatives in renewable energy, manufacturing, highways, railways and rural roads.

He said these projects would create thousands of jobs for youth.

Speaking about infrastructure development, Modi said Tamil Nadu’s culture and architecture attract visitors from across the world. With improved facilities, he said tourists would not only visit Chennai but also cities like Tiruchirappalli, which already has an international airport.

He further announced that the Central Government had decided to upgrade Madurai Airport to international standards. The move would enable direct flights between Madurai and several major global cities, benefiting pilgrims, tourists, traders and farmers.

Modi also praised Madurai for its famous jasmine flowers, noting that flowers plucked in the morning could reach international markets such as Paris by evening, highlighting the export potential of the region.

He concluded by stating that since 2014, the NDA government at the Centre had significantly increased allocations to Tamil Nadu across multiple sectors compared to the previous Congress-DMK UPA rule.