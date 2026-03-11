MDMK Allotted Four Seats in DMK Alliance

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has allocated four constituencies to its ally, the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), as part of seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

According to the agreement, the MDMK will contest three constituencies using the DMK’s ‘Rising Sun’ symbol, while one constituency will be contested using the MDMK’s own party symbol.

The DMK-led alliance includes several parties such as the Indian National Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, the Left parties, Indian Union Muslim League and a few other regional parties. More smaller parties are also expected to be part of the coalition for the elections.

In the previous Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the MDMK contested six constituencies as part of the DMK alliance and won four seats.

With the allocation now finalised, the MDMK is set to contest under the DMK-led alliance once again as preparations for the state Assembly elections gather momentum.