Stalin Writes to Modi Over LPG Cylinder Shortage Concerns

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking urgent intervention to address concerns over a possible shortage of LPG cylinders and the safety of Tamils living in West Asia amid escalating tensions in the region.

The Chief Minister urged the Union Government to take immediate steps to ensure uninterrupted supply of LPG cylinders so that the public, commercial establishments and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Tamil Nadu are not affected. The concern comes in the wake of the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Iran and Israel, which has raised fears of disruptions in global oil and gas supplies.

In his letter, Stalin emphasised that the Central Government must ensure that the LPG shortage arising from the conflict does not impact households, industries and restaurants in the state. He also requested that alternative arrangements be made for eateries that depend heavily on commercial LPG cylinders for daily operations.

The Chief Minister also highlighted concerns about the safety of Tamils living in Gulf countries affected by the tensions. He asked the Centre to take necessary measures to ensure their protection and to safeguard the welfare of Tamil Nadu fishermen who may be stranded in the region due to the crisis.