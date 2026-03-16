Filing of Nominations Begins in Puducherry

Filing of nominations for the April 9 single-phase Assembly elections in Puducherry began on Monday, a day after the election schedule was announced. The elections will fill all 30 seats in the Territorial Assembly. As of noon, no candidates had submitted their papers.

The last date for filing nominations is March 23, followed by scrutiny on March 24. The deadline for withdrawals is March 26. Polling will be held on April 9, with vote counting scheduled for May 4 and the entire election process concluding on May 6.

With just a week to finalize nominations, political parties are racing against time to firm up alliances, finalize seat-sharing pacts, and announce candidates. Officials described this as one of the shortest timelines ever for territorial Assembly elections, giving parties only eight days to finalize strategies and submit papers.

The Election Commission has imposed the Model Code of Conduct with immediate effect and is closely monitoring the movement of money. While candidates may carry any amount with valid documentation, funds without proper documents will be seized.

For the first time in Puducherry’s history, nomination filing began immediately after the election announcement. Normally, parties are given at least a week or 10 days to finalize alliances and candidates.

The political contest is shaping up as a four-cornered fight. Actor-politician Vijay’s newly-formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is yet to find an alliance partner and may contest on its own. Similarly, Seeman’s Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) will go it alone. The CPI(M), an ally of the DMK-led front, will contest three seats independently, just as in the 2021 elections.

Both the ruling AINRC-BJP-AIADMK NDA and the Congress-DMK-led alliance are yet to finalize seat-sharing arrangements. Congress, which has historically demanded a leading role in alliances, is reportedly pushing to contest the majority of seats in Puducherry to aim for government formation on its own, while DMK insists on heading the front.

Meanwhile, the AINRC, now joined by newcomer Lakshya Jananayaga Katchi (LJK) of Jose Charles Martin in the NDA fold, faces a tight timeline to finalize its seat-sharing deal with allies.

With just a week left for nominations, parties are acting in double quick time to complete the process, promising a hectic week ahead in Puducherry politics.

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