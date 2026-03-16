TVK clarifies stand on BJP alliance rumours, Says no talks held with any political party

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has dismissed reports suggesting a possible alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stating that no discussions have taken place with any political party regarding a coalition.

In a clarification, the party founded by actor-politician Vijay said certain sections of the media were spreading baseless rumours about a potential alliance. The party urged media organisations to verify information before publishing such reports and avoid misleading the public

TVK also referred to earlier rumours claiming that Pawan Kalyan had spoken to Vijay about a political alliance. The party noted that the Andhra Pradesh leader himself had clarified in an interview that he had not spoken to Vijay for several years, putting an end to such speculation.

Reiterating its stand, the party said it has not entered into alliance negotiations with any political party and that its focus remains on strengthening its organisational structure across Tamil Nadu ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

TVK leaders also said the party was preparing to field candidates in constituencies across the State and was working to expand its grassroots presence. They added that the party’s priority was to present its policies and programmes directly to the people.

The clarification comes amid increasing political speculation as parties in Tamil Nadu begin positioning themselves for the next Assembly elections, with several new political alignments and strategies being discussed in political circles.