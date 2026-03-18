LS extends tenure of ONOE panel

The Lok Sabha has approved an extension of time for the Joint Committee examining the proposed ‘One Nation One Election’ framework, allowing it to continue its deliberations until the first day of the last week of the Monsoon Session, 2026.

Moving the motion in the House, committee chairman P P Chaudhary said, “That this House do extend time for the presentation of the Report of the Joint Committee on the ‘Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024’ up to the first day of the last week of the Monsoon Session, 2026.” The motion was subsequently adopted.

Background: Push for Simultaneous Elections

The ‘One Nation One Election’ proposal seeks to synchronise elections to the Lok Sabha and all State Legislative Assemblies, a move the Centre argues will reduce election expenditure, minimise governance disruptions, and ensure policy continuity.

The concept is not new. India held simultaneous elections in its early decades after Independence, notably in 1952, 1957, 1962 and 1967. However, the cycle was disrupted after several state assemblies were dissolved prematurely, leading to the staggered election system currently in place.

To implement the idea, the government introduced the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024 along with amendments to laws governing Union Territories. These proposals aim to create a legal and constitutional framework for conducting elections to Parliament and state assemblies simultaneously.

The bills were referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee for detailed examination, given the wide-ranging constitutional, legal and political implications of the reform.

The extension indicates that the committee requires more time to consult stakeholders, examine legal complexities, and build consensus across political parties. The proposal has sparked intense debate, with supporters highlighting efficiency gains, while critics have raised concerns over federalism, regional representation, and logistical feasibility.

With the deadline now pushed to the Monsoon Session of 2026, the committee is expected to continue consultations with constitutional experts, political parties, and election authorities, including the Election Commission of India.

The panel’s final report will be crucial in determining the future course of the ‘One Nation One Election’ proposal, which could significantly reshape India’s electoral landscape if implemented.