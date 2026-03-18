We Are the People’s Team, Not Anyone’s Team: Vijay At Iftar Meet

Chennai, Mar 18:

TVK party president and actor‑turned‑politician Vijay on Wednesday urged the public to ignore false rumours circulating against him and his party, in a speech delivered at a special iftar event organised by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in Mamallapuram. The event marked the breaking of the Ramadan fast with members of the Muslim community and was limited to around 1,000 attendees.

Speaking after joining the prayer and the iftar ritual, Vijay addressed growing political speculation and “misinformation” about his motives and alliances. He reiterated that TVK remains committed to secularism and social justice, standing firmly by its principles without compromise. “Since entering politics, there have been many rumours about who we might align with or what deals we might make. But we are not anyone’s team — we are the people’s team,” he said, stressing that unfounded stories should not be believed.

The remarks come at a time when Tamil Nadu’s political arena is heating up ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled for April 23. TVK has announced plans to contest all 234 seats independently, rejecting reported offers of chief ministerial terms and seat shares from other political groups.

Vijay also reaffirmed the party’s commitment to secular values and social harmony, noting that his leadership would not waver from these ideals even in the face of speculation. This is part of TVK’s broader effort to engage diverse communities while keeping its focus on governance and grassroots empowerment.