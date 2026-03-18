Epic journey will continue, says Stalin 

Chief Minister and DMK chief M K Stalin has asserted that the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s “epic journey” will continue, expressing confidence in sustained public support.

In his remarks, Stalin highlighted the party’s consistent electoral success since 2019 and said the momentum would carry forward into the upcoming Assembly elections.

He credited the people of Tamil Nadu for the party’s victories and emphasised that the government’s policies and welfare measures had strengthened this support base.

Reiterating his optimism, Stalin said the DMK remains committed to continuing its governance model, signalling confidence of another strong performance in the 2026 polls.