Piyush Goyal to arrive tomorrow for crucial NDA talks

Union Minister Piyush Goyal will arrive in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, in a key political visit aimed at accelerating alliance talks ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Goyal, who has been entrusted with overseeing the BJP’s election strategy in the state, is expected to hold a series of high-level meetings with leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). His visit comes at a crucial juncture, with seat-sharing negotiations among allies gaining momentum.

During his stay, Goyal is likely to meet senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tamil Nadu to review poll preparedness and organisational strength. He is also expected to hold discussions with the leadership of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), led by Edappadi K Palaniswami, as part of efforts to finalise alliance dynamics.

Sources indicate that seat-sharing arrangements will be a key focus area, with the BJP seeking to expand its footprint in the state while ensuring a cohesive alliance strategy.

Talks are also expected to include accommodating smaller NDA partners and ironing out differences among constituents.

The visit assumes significance as political activity intensifies across Tamil Nadu, with major parties stepping up groundwork and campaign planning.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which currently leads the state government, is also gearing up for a high-stakes electoral battle.

Goyal’s consultatons are expected to play a crucial role in shaping the NDA’s electoral roadmap in Tamil Nadu, as the alliance looks to present a united front in what is likely to be a fiercely contested Assembly election.