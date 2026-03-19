Modi speaks to Sultan of Oman, Malaysian PM; discusses West Asia situation

New Delhi, Mar 19:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman and his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim, and discussed with them the West Asia situation, favouring de-escalation of the conflict in the region and subsequent restoration of peace and stability.

In his separate telephonic conversations with the two leaders, Modi also stressed the need for safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

“Had a productive conversation with my brother Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and conveyed advance Eid greetings to the people of Oman. We agreed on the need to prioritize dialogue and diplomacy for de-escalation and subsequent restoration of peace and stability,” Modi said in a post on X.

The PM reiterated India’s condemnation of the violation of Oman’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and appreciated its efforts to facilitate the safe return of thousands of people, including Indian nationals.

“India and Oman stand for safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz,” he said.