All Indian seafarers & ships in Persian Gulf region are safe: Centre

All Indian seafarers in the Middle East region are safe, and no shipping incident involving Indian-flagged vessels has been reported in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said on Wednesday. At present, 22 Indian-flagged vessels with 611 Indian seafarers remain in the western Persian Gulf region, with the Directorate General of Shipping continuing close monitoring in coordination with ship owners, RPSL agencies and Indian Missions, a ministry statement said.

LPG carrier vessels Shivalik and Nanda Devi, which have returned from the Middle East, are currently discharging cargo as per the schedule of oil handling companies.

The DG Shipping control room continues to operate 24×7 and has handled 3,305 calls and 6,324 emails since activation, including 125 calls and 449 emails in the past 24 hours. The safe repatriation of more than 472 Indian seafarers so far, including 25 in the past 24 hours, from airports and regional locations, has been facilitated, according to the statement.

India’s maritime sector continues to operate smoothly with no congestion reported at ports, including confirmation from State Maritime Boards, the statement said.