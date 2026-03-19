Domestic LPG Bookings Near Pre-War Levels, Supply to Commercial Users Restricted

New Delhi, Mar 19:

Domestic LPG bookings in India are returning to near pre-war levels after a spike caused by disruptions in West Asia, but commercial users, including hotels, continue to face restricted supplies. Panic buying peaked at 87.7 lakh cylinders on March 13, but bookings have now stabilised around 56–57 lakh per day.

The disruption followed the February 28 military strikes by the US and Israel on Iran, which led to Tehran blocking the Strait of Hormuz, cutting off nearly 60% of India’s LPG imports. The government has prioritised domestic household supply, while commercial users are receiving only about a fifth of their requirement.

Domestic LPG production has increased over 40% in the last two weeks, and public sector oil companies are maintaining pre-war levels of deliveries. Online bookings have surged to 94%, and Delivery Authentication Code coverage now reaches 83% of users.

Authorities are also encouraging households near city gas networks to switch to piped natural gas and promoting alternate fuels like kerosene. Strict action continues against black marketing, with raids, seizures, and FIRs filed across several states. Despite ongoing geopolitical tensions, domestic LPG distribution remains uninterrupted.