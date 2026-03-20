Cashing In on Chaos: The Real Winners Profiting from the War on Iran

While headlines scream of spiralling oil prices, crippled shipping lanes, and the human and economic toll of the escalating conflict in the Persian Gulf, a quieter story unfolds.

The US and Israeli campaign against Iran, which erupted on February 28 with strikes that killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and rapidly engulfed energy infrastructure from South Pars to Ras Laffan, has entered its third week.

Retaliatory Iranian drone and missile barrages have hit Gulf targets in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Bahrain, while threats to the Strait of Hormuz have disrupted roughly 20 percent of global oil flows.

Everyone fixates on the losers—skyrocketing inflation, stranded tankers, and recession risks in the Gulf states. Yet in boardrooms from Washington to Tel Aviv and trading floors in New York, certain players are quietly banking record gains.

From arms manufacturers replenishing depleted stockpiles to upstream oil producers riding price surges, the micro and macro economy is rewarding those positioned to thrive on sustained tension.

Defence Titans Reap Billions

At the forefront stand the defence contractors, whose order books have swelled as the US military burns through precision-guided munitions at a pace unseen since major past conflicts.

In the first 100 hours alone, Washington spent an estimated $3.7 billion on weapons systems, from Tomahawk cruise missiles to Patriot interceptors and F-35 fighter jets.

Lockheed Martin, the world’s largest defence contractor, saw its shares jump more than 3 percent in the initial trading sessions after strikes began, pushing the stock to fresh all-time highs; it has gained roughly 15 percent year-to-date in 2026. Its portfolio—encompassing the Precision Strike Missile, HIMARS rocket systems, and F-35 stealth fighters central to Operation Epic Fury—positions it perfectly for replenishment contracts.

Northrop Grumman followed suit, with shares rising 5 to 6 percent early on, buoyed by its B-2 bombers, E-3 AWACS aircraft, and advanced radar systems. RTX climbed 4.5 percent, riding demand for its Tomahawks, Patriots, and THAAD missile defences.

Broader sector gains lifted General Dynamics, L3Harris, and Boeing, while long-term trends tell an even stronger tale: RTX stock has surged 110 percent since March 2023, Northrop Grumman 60 percent.

Israeli firms are equally flush. Elbit Systems, a leader in drones, battlefield electronics, and optics, has seen shares soar 65 percent year-to-date with its order backlog hitting $28 billion; Rafael and Israel Aerospace Industries report similar export surges for Iron Dome components and combat drones supplied to both Israeli forces and Gulf allies.

These companies do not merely supply; they operate in a virtuous cycle of immediate expenditure and future budgeting. US defence spending, already near $1 trillion annually, is on track toward $1.5 trillion by 2027, with multi-year contracts locking in profits for years ahead.

Congress Channels Billions Their Way

The Pentagon has approached Congress for supplemental appropriations of several billions to sustain operations and urgently replenish depleted munitions stockpiles.

This funding will go directly to prime contractors—Lockheed Martin for precision missiles and F-35 sustainment, RTX for Tomahawks and Patriots, Northrop Grumman for bombers and radar systems—accelerating production lines and guaranteeing windfall revenues well beyond the conflict’s initial phase.

Energy Giants Ride the Wave

The energy sector’s windfall is equally stark. Iranian strikes on Gulf infrastructure and partial Hormuz disruptions have propelled Brent crude from around $70 per barrel pre-war to peaks exceeding $110, settling recently near $100–103—a 40 percent-plus surge in three weeks.

US shale operators and majors like ExxonMobil and Chevron, already at or near record highs, stand to generate an extra $63 billion in free cash flow this year if prices average $100. ExxonMobil’s market capitalization has ballooned toward $630 billion, up roughly 30 percent year-to-date.

US liquefied natural gas exporters like Cheniere Energy have capitalized on the chaos too, with Qatar Energy forced to declare force majeure after Ras Laffan attacks, pocketing nearly $1 billion extra per week from doubled global spot pricing.

Russia, a Silent Gainer

Russia, despite official denials of involvement, has pocketed roughly €6 billion in additional fossil-fuel export revenues in the conflict’s first fortnight, bolstering its budget amid higher daily averages.

Saudi Aramco, though absorbing some production hits, has offset losses through higher prices and pipeline diversions.

Cybersecurity Firms Secure Collateral Profits

Modern warfare has a digital shadow, creating gains in previously unrelated sectors. Iranian proxies and state-linked actors have launched reconnaissance, DDoS attacks, and infrastructure hacks across the Gulf and beyond.

Cybersecurity specialists such as CrowdStrike and Palo Alto Networks are seeing surged demand for threat intelligence, endpoint protection, and critical infrastructure defences.

The First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has climbed nearly 3 percent since the conflict began, with key holdings like Palo Alto Networks and CrowdStrike posting individual gains of 6 to 7 percent as governments and corporations accelerate contracts.

Cyber insurance underwriters have also cashed in, with premiums spiking for businesses exposed to state-sponsored risks. Logistics firms rerouting Gulf shipping command premium charter fees as another collateral boost. These players turn geopolitical friction into direct revenue streams.

Insurers, Traders, & the Crisis Premium

Beyond the obvious giants, subtler profiteers have surfaced in maritime insurance and commodity trading.

War-risk premiums for vessels transiting the Gulf have exploded 200 to 1,000 percent, with some policies now costing up to 5 percent of a tanker’s hull value per voyage—turning what was once a $40,000 premium on a $100 million ship into $500,000 or more. L

Specialized marine insurers still willing to underwrite the risk are printing money on these elevated rates, even as tanker charter fees have quadrupled to record daily levels near $800,000.

Energy traders and hedge funds focused on volatility have similarly capitalized, with some energy-focused vehicles posting weekly gains of 6 to 9 percent through futures positioning and spot-market arbitrage.

Geopolitical Winners & Stock-Market Investors

On the national stage, the United States reaps dual benefits as both the world’s top oil producer and primary arms supplier. Israel’s defence industry has accelerated production and exports, embedding deeper ties with Gulf partners.

Russia gains breathing room for its economy, while Kazakhstan sees short-term export revenue boosts. Wall Street investors positioned in defence ETFs, energy select sector funds like XLE, cybersecurity names, or individual stocks such as Lockheed, RTX, Exxon, CrowdStrike, and Palo Alto have enjoyed outsized returns amid broader market dips.

Even some members of Congress with timely holdings in aerospace suppliers have seen paper gains of 50 to 100 percent or more since late February.

The Hidden Pockets

The narrative of universal loss—higher gasoline prices at US pumps, inflation headaches in Europe and Asia, recession threats for Gulf economies—obscures these pockets of prosperity.

Yet the data is unambiguous: in the fog of the Persian Gulf war, the defence contractors, US energy majors, cybersecurity providers, marine insurers, commodity traders, and select nations are converting conflict into capital.

As the war stretches into its fourth week with no ceasefire in sight, these winners show little sign of slowing.

In the harsh arithmetic of geopolitics, someone always cashes the check.