War With Iran Could End “Faster Than People Think”, says Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed confidence that the ongoing conflict with Iran may conclude sooner than many expect, as fighting enters its third week.

In a recent address, Netanyahu said he believes the war — triggered by joint US‑Israeli strikes and Iran’s subsequent retaliation — is on track to end more quickly than anticipated.

He stressed that the military objectives, including degrading Iran’s nuclear and missile capabilities, are being met and that this progress could shorten the duration of hostilities.

The conflict escalated after military strikes by the Donald Trump administration and Israeli forces targeted Iranian energy and military infrastructure earlier this month, prompting Iran to launch missile attacks across the region, including against energy facilities in the Gulf.

On a related note, Netanyahu also indicated that at the request of President Trump, Israel will refrain from further attacks on Iran’s strategic gas fields for the time being, a move seen as part of efforts to ease energy market disruptions and reduce broader economic fallout.