UK, France Offer Support for Safe Passage Through Strait of Hormuz

Several major countries including the United Kingdom and France have said they are ready to help ensure safe passage for ships through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil and gas traffic that has been disrupted by the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel.

In a joint statement, leaders from the UK, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Japan expressed deep concern over recent attacks on commercial vessels and energy infrastructure in the region. They strongly condemned Iran’s actions that have made the strait largely unsafe for normal maritime traffic, and urged Tehran to stop attacks that interfere with international shipping.

These countries said they are prepared to contribute to appropriate efforts to help keep the strait open and safe for ships.