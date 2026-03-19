Paid holiday for TN poll day: EC

Chennai, Mar 19:

The Election Commission of India has directed that a paid holiday be granted to employees on April 23, 2026, the day of polling for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The order, issued under provisions of the Representation of the People Act, ensures that all eligible voters working in government offices, private establishments and industries can exercise their franchise without any hindrance.

Polling for all 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 23, with results scheduled to be declared on May 4.

Officials have urged employers to comply with the directive and facilitate employees’ participation in the democratic process.