Payet hangs boots

Paris, March 24:

Dimitri Payet called time on a playing career where he earned a reputation as one of soccer’s entertainers, catching the eye with spectacular free kicks and wizardry on the ball.

The 38-year-old announced his retirement on Sunday. He was out of contract after finishing a spell with Brazilian club Vasco da Gama. It was perhaps fitting that Payet’s career should end in Brazil, whose soccer-loving fans appreciate the type of skill and intricacy he was capable of.

“On the eve of my 39th birthday, I officially announce I’m retiring as a professional footballer,” Payet told French broadcaster Ligue 1. “I would like to thank everyone who shared these 20 years with me, it was something really exceptional.” Payet grew up on the French Indian Ocean island of Reunion and moved to France to join Le Havre’s youth academy in 1999. After returning briefly to start his career with Reunion-based side Excelsior, he made his name in the French league as a goal-scoring midfielder with Nantes, Saint-Etienne, Lille and Marseille.

Despite being criticized for a perceived lack of work rate, his goals, slick passing and vision earned him a move to the Premier League with West Ham, where he enjoyed a good spell and scored dazzling free kicks against Bournemouth, Manchester United and Crystal Palace. West Ham fans took to him quickly and invented a song in his honor, comparing him with France great Zinedine Zidane.

While such comparisons were an exaggeration, Payet carried his form over into the national team and enjoyed his best year in 2016 when he played for Les Bleus at the European Championship in France.

He scored seven of his eight goals for France that year, including an astonishing free kick against Russia from 35 meters, hit with incredible bend and late dip into the top left corner, that left coach Didier Deschamps open-mouthed.