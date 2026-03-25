Gold prices rise in Chennai

Chennai, Mar 25:

Gold prices in Chennai witnessed an upward trend on March 25, 2026, in line with global market movements driven by a weaker US dollar and renewed investor demand.

According to market data, 24-carat gold is trading at around ₹16,256 per gram, while 22-carat gold stands near ₹14,900 per gram in the city.

These rates reflect fluctuations seen throughout March, influenced by international cues, currency movements, and domestic demand.

Globally, gold prices surged sharply, with gains of over ₹5,000 per 10 grams reported in Indian markets, supported by safe-haven buying amid easing oil prices and geopolitical developments.

Market analysts note that gold rates are likely to remain volatile in the near term, depending on inflation trends, central bank policies, and global economic conditions.