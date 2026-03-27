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TN Polls: A.C. Shanmugam to Contest from Madurai Central in AIADMK-led alliance

NT BureauBy No Comments
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Chennai, Mar 27:

Madurai Central constituency has been allotted to A. C. Shanmugam, who will contest on the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam as part of the NDA alliance.

The allocation comes as part of the alliance seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with the leader representing the Puthiya Needhi Katchi.

This move highlights the alliance strategy of fielding key candidates from smaller parties under the AIADMK symbol to consolidate votes

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