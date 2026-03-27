Anna University students protest over sexual harassment row

Chennai, Mar 27:

Students of the Anna University staged a protest on campus on Friday, alleging inaction by authorities on repeated complaints of sexual harassment against a professor and demanding his immediate suspension pending inquiry.

Holding placards and staging a sit-in within the campus, the students called for the constitution of an independent committee to record statements from all women students in the department, expressing lack of faith in the university’s existing mechanisms.

“We have filed two complaints under the POSH framework in the last two years, but no action was taken, citing lack of sufficient evidence,” students said, accusing the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of failing to ensure a fair probe. They further alleged that the committee was “protecting its own” instead of acting on the complaints.

The protest comes a day after a final-year student approached the city police commissioner with a formal complaint, alleging that she had been subjected to prolonged sexual harassment over the past three years. The complaint has since been forwarded to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mylapore, for further action.

According to the student, the professor initially gained her trust by offering academic support and assistance in securing internships, presenting himself as a mentor figure. However, she alleged that his behaviour changed during her third year, when he began making inappropriate remarks and repeatedly calling her.

“He forced me to speak to him over the phone several times and spoke inappropriately,” the student stated in her complaint. She further alleged that even after blocking him on phone and social media, he continued to contact her through her friends, asking them to persuade her to speak with him.

The complainant also claimed that similar behaviour had been experienced by other students, many of whom were reluctant to come forward.

Students said their course was nearing completion but stressed that they would continue to raise the issue. “We do not want to leave without ensuring accountability,” one of them said.

The protest has brought renewed focus on the functioning of institutional mechanisms under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act, with students demanding greater transparency, accountability, and swift action in handling such complaints.