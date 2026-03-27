Stalin advances campaign launch to Mar 31, Kickstarts from Tiruvarur

Chennai, Mar 27:

In a key change to its election plans, the DMK has advanced the start of its campaign from April 2 to March 31, with Chief Minister M. K. Stalin set to launch the drive from Tiruvarur.

The constituency holds strong emotional and political significance for the party, as late former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi was elected from Tiruvarur twice.

Party sources said the campaign will focus on highlighting governance achievements, welfare schemes, and development initiatives, while intensifying outreach across constituencies ahead of the Assembly elections.

The DMK is gearing up for a high-stakes electoral battle, with campaigning gaining momentum across Tamil Nadu. The party is expected to rely on its incumbency record, welfare delivery, and development narrative to retain power, while also countering a strong challenge from opposition alliances.

The advancement of the campaign launch reflects the party’s intent to hit the ground early and set the tone for the election season.

The DMK will contest the polls as part of a broad alliance that includes the Indian National Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and other regional partners, aiming to consolidate votes across communities and regions.