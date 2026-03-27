Gold prices rise in Chennai 

Chennai, Mar 27:

Gold prices in Chennai witnessed an increase on Friday, reflecting broader trends in the domestic and global bullion markets.

According to market data, 22-carat gold is trading at around ₹15,500 per gram, while 24-carat gold is priced above ₹16,300 per gram, indicating a steady upward movement compared to previous sessions.

The rise in gold rates is attributed to global economic uncertainties and investor preference for safe-haven assets, along with fluctuations in the US dollar and geopolitical developments.

Jewellers noted that while prices remain high, demand continues from buyers, especially with the upcoming wedding season and festive purchases supporting the market.