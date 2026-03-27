Prior permission must for campaign events in Chennai: EC

Chennai, Mar 27:

Chennai District Election Officer and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran on Friday said that political parties and individuals must obtain prior permission through the Suvidha portal at least 48 hours in advance to conduct campaign-related events, including those held in private venues such as hotels.

Addressing reporters, he clarified that there is no ban on political events in private spaces, but organisers are strongly advised to secure approval to avoid any suspicion of inducements, such as distribution of tokens or materials.

“Any event with a political element should preferably be conducted only after obtaining permission,” he said.

He noted that applications must be submitted online with complete documentation and necessary clearances.

Large gatherings involving stages or public participation would require certification from competent authorities along with police clearance to ensure traffic flow and public convenience are not affected.

Responding to queries regarding actor-turned-politician Vijay, Kumaragurubaran said that his request for permission had not been rejected. He added that all applications are processed strictly as per rules, with the concerned Returning Officer taking a final decision based on inputs from various departments.

He further emphasised that applications not submitted through the Suvidha portal or without proper procedure will not be considered.

Permissions are generally granted swiftly—sometimes within a few hours—if all requirements are met, while reasons for rejection, if any, are communicated transparently through the portal.

Adequate police security arrangements will be made depending on the scale of campaign events, especially those involving star campaigners, to ensure maintenance of law and order.