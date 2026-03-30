DMK promises ₹8,000 coupon for commission: EPS 

Chennai, Mar 30:

AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami sharply accused Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and the DMK of rolling out an ₹8,000 coupon scheme — part of the Illatharasi welfare initiative — to benefit party workers through commissions rather than genuinely help women.

Speaking at a public rally, Palaniswami claimed that while his party has promised direct ₹10,000 cash assistance to families, Stalin’s coupon would push beneficiaries to buy specific goods in a way that allegedly enables intermediaries

He argued the scheme was designed for party functionaries to profit, asserting that only DMK workers would distribute the coupons and earn commissions, instead of the state transferring money directly into bank accounts.

Meanwhile, The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sharply criticised the recently announced Illatharasi coupon scheme, claiming it could fuel corruption worth up to ₹4,000 crore if implemented.

According to BJP spokesperson Narayanan Tiruppathi, the plan to distribute ₹8,000 coupons to beneficiaries for purchasing household appliances has the potential to be manipulated by sellers and intermediaries, creating avenues for massive financial impropriety rather than direct welfare for the public.

He argued that such coupon‑based benefits, instead of straightforward cash transfers, could lead to inflated prices and misuse — ultimately squeezing taxpayers and enabling corruption across the supply chain.

The DMK has defended its ₹8,000 Illatharasi coupon proposal as part of its broader election manifesto to empower women and expand welfare benefits ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.