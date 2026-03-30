Militants ambush police vehicle in NW Pak

Peshawar, Mar 30:

Suspected militants ambushed a police vehicle in Bannu district, northwest Pakistan, on Saturday, killing Assistant Sub-Inspector Dil Nawaz and injuring two constables.

The attackers opened fire near Mir Sher Khan Chowk, set the vehicle ablaze, and fled. Police quick response units arrived at the scene, and the injured were taken to a nearby hospital. Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation for the assailants.

No group has claimed responsibility. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi condemned the attack, describing it as tragic, and directed the Inspector General of Police to submit a detailed report.

Afridi expressed solidarity with the officer’s family, urged authorities to provide the best medical care to the injured, and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to combating militancy. He emphasized that such acts of terrorism would not weaken their resolve.