No LPG shortage, says Indian Oil

Chennai, April 4:

Amid rising complaints over the non-availability of cooking gas cylinders in parts of Tamil Nadu, Indian Oil Corporation has clarified that there is no shortage of LPG supply and that the issue stems primarily from distribution-related challenges.

In an official statement, Indian Oil said that nearly 28 lakh LPG cylinders are being supplied ежедневно across the country, indicating that production and overall availability remain stable.

The company appealed to consumers not to panic or indulge in bulk bookings, cautioning that such actions could further strain the delivery system.

Despite these assurances, several areas in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, have reported delays in cylinder delivery, particularly for commercial LPG. Industry sources attribute this to a mix of logistical bottlenecks and external global factors affecting supply chains.

Officials pointed out that international geopolitical tensions, especially in West Asia, have impacted shipping routes and import timelines. Given India’s significant dependence on LPG imports, such disruptions tend to create temporary imbalances at the distribution level.

On the ground, the situation has been felt most acutely by small businesses such as hotels, tea stalls, and roadside eateries, many of which rely heavily on commercial cylinders.

Reports indicate that delays have forced some establishments to either scale down operations or pass on increased costs to customers.

Authorities have also flagged concerns over hoarding and black marketing, which could be aggravating the situation in certain pockets. Steps are being taken to monitor supply chains more closely and ensure equitable distribution.

Reiterating its position, Indian Oil maintained that domestic LPG supply is being prioritised and remains uninterrupted, and expressed confidence that the current disruptions will ease as supply chains stabilise.