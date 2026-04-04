Kanimozhi calls AIADMK-BJP tie-up a ‘betrayal alliance’

Dindigul, Apr 4,:

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi launched a sharp attack on AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami, asserting that he stands no chance of winning the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections due to what she termed as inconsistent political positions.

Addressing a campaign gathering in Dindigul, Kanimozhi accused Palaniswami of political flip-flops, pointing out his earlier opposition to the BJP and his current alignment with the National Democratic Alliance.

She described the AIADMK-BJP partnership as a “betrayal alliance” that, she claimed, misleads the people of Tamil Nadu.

Highlighting key issues, Kanimozhi criticised Palaniswami for remaining silent on reduced central funding for welfare schemes such as the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. She said such silence raises questions about his commitment to the welfare of the people, especially rural workers dependent on the programme.

Kanimozhi further alleged that frequent shifts in political stand have eroded Palaniswami’s credibility, accusing him of abandoning earlier anti-BJP positions and now supporting policies like the Citizenship Amendment Act. She argued that such moves reflect opportunistic politics rather than principled leadership.

Contrasting this with the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, Kanimozhi said her party has maintained a consistent, people-centric approach. She expressed confidence that voters would reject the NDA and deliver a decisive mandate in favour of the DMK in the April 23 polls, ensuring the continuation of welfare-oriented governance in the state.